CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote: Oh lighten up. 7 ex Leigh players werein the squad at Hull and 3 of them scored! All have made some contribution to our promotion and as almost all of our matches are Thursdsy/Friday, I look forward to Toronto's games on Premier Sports on Saturday/Sunday's.

Agreed, Players, coaches even directors come and go, only fans have loyalty. I personally would like to see the game grow from the heartlands out rather than some club 100’s never mind 1000’s of miles away but regardless of my personal view I still wish them well and hope the Toronto experiment is a success.