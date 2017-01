for leigh to do a leicester and make the top four . they looked fitter than i have ever seen , the experienced players were a credit although i did feel sorry for the very young team from wigan in the 2nd half sean wane to blame for that . i thought paterson , was awesome stewart a quality leader but the best forward on the field while he was on was acton so if they avoid injuries i do think they can do a leicester but if they lose key players then bottom four is possible

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.



In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.



Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.



It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate,

I am the captain of my soul.