Galloway - hopefully back in the next four weeks. Expect him to go out to Featherstone for a few weeks and return to us in challenge cup.

JJB - questionable with his past injuries but not being mentioned much and week to week basis

Ward - week to week basis on fitness

Sutcliffe - leg injury kept him out of Friday, not known extent, expecting minor and to return hudds

Delaney - picked up an injury in the game on Friday, not mentioned in pre game build up for hudds, could be minor.

Ormondroyd - Expected to return in four weeks.