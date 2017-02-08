As you were with this thread really..
Galloway - hopefully back in the next four weeks. Expect him to go out to Featherstone for a few weeks and return to us in challenge cup.
JJB - questionable with his past injuries but not being mentioned much and week to week basis
Ward - week to week basis on fitness
Sutcliffe - leg injury kept him out of Friday, not known extent, expecting minor and to return hudds
Delaney - picked up an injury in the game on Friday, not mentioned in pre game build up for hudds, could be minor.
Ormondroyd - Expected to return in four weeks.
