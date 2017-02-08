Frosties. wrote:
McDermott has confirmed that Brett Ferres will be out for at least a month with a groin injury.
Karma.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
