Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2258
Location: Going straight
With regards to Stevie Ward, is anyone else concerned for the kid? Seems it's just one thing after another. I could see him having to cut things short if his luck carries on the way it is.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:27 am
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9373
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
With regards to Stevie Ward, is anyone else concerned for the kid? Seems it's just one thing after another. I could see him having to cut things short if his luck carries on the way it is.
Slight concern ATM with his knee flaring up again but he's still at an age where he could be fine.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:27 am
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6889
Location: Central Coast
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
With regards to Stevie Ward, is anyone else concerned for the kid? Seems it's just one thing after another. I could see him having to cut things short if his luck carries on the way it is.
He shouldn't be fooking skiing that's for sure!
Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:48 am
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9373
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
sgtwilko wrote:
He shouldn't be fooking skiing that's for sure!
Well yes, the stuff he's done with his magazine is all good and positive but he has to make sure proper focus and attention is still on his day job and not skiing trips and his budding friendship with Boy George.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:09 am
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14676
sgtwilko wrote:
He shouldn't be fooking skiing that's for sure!
Agreed. You can't just put your life on hold, but you can use some common sense and go on the sense of caution.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:43 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14969
Location: On the road
I'm sure the trip would have been agreed with the club. I'm sure the physios thought there wouldn't be an issue or they would have counselled against it.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:43 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 361
Try machine Ormondroyd helped off pitch injured. Not too serious apparently
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:51 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19638
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
caught a knee in the back apparently. nothing serious
Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:56 pm
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7439
Stevie Ward & Adam Cuthbertson both played tonight.
Jack Ormondroyd come off with an injury but club don't think it's too serious and will recover before St. Helens.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:44 pm
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7439
McDermott has confirmed that Brett Ferres will be out for at least a month with a groin injury.
