Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:15 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2258
Location: Going straight
With regards to Stevie Ward, is anyone else concerned for the kid? Seems it's just one thing after another. I could see him having to cut things short if his luck carries on the way it is.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: 2017 | Injuries Thread

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:27 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9373
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
With regards to Stevie Ward, is anyone else concerned for the kid? Seems it's just one thing after another. I could see him having to cut things short if his luck carries on the way it is.


Slight concern ATM with his knee flaring up again but he's still at an age where he could be fine.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: 2017 | Injuries Thread

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:27 am
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6889
Location: Central Coast
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
With regards to Stevie Ward, is anyone else concerned for the kid? Seems it's just one thing after another. I could see him having to cut things short if his luck carries on the way it is.

He shouldn't be fooking skiing that's for sure!
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: 2017 | Injuries Thread

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:48 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9373
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
sgtwilko wrote:
He shouldn't be fooking skiing that's for sure!


Well yes, the stuff he's done with his magazine is all good and positive but he has to make sure proper focus and attention is still on his day job and not skiing trips and his budding friendship with Boy George.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: 2017 | Injuries Thread

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:09 am
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14676
sgtwilko wrote:
He shouldn't be fooking skiing that's for sure!


Agreed. You can't just put your life on hold, but you can use some common sense and go on the sense of caution.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: 2017 | Injuries Thread

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:43 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14969
Location: On the road
I'm sure the trip would have been agreed with the club. I'm sure the physios thought there wouldn't be an issue or they would have counselled against it.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: 2017 | Injuries Thread

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:43 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 361
Try machine Ormondroyd helped off pitch injured. Not too serious apparently

Re: 2017 | Injuries Thread

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:51 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19638
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
caught a knee in the back apparently. nothing serious

Re: 2017 | Injuries Thread

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:56 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7439
Stevie Ward & Adam Cuthbertson both played tonight.

Jack Ormondroyd come off with an injury but club don't think it's too serious and will recover before St. Helens.

Injury | Brett Ferres

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:44 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7439
McDermott has confirmed that Brett Ferres will be out for at least a month with a groin injury.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  