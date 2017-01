your right i blame wane for leaving those kids on with no leader or experience you were outclassed today in all departments including coaching. leigh were far fitter than you wigan looked heavy legged late on ,leigh were running around like kids considering they are an older team

I know that it is the way we deal with pre-season friendlies but will we start the season like last year without a full strength team having played together? I know little about conditioning so perhaps someone could tell me what advantage we get from being under the cosh for so long? (honest question). In the first half in the company of some senior players some of the young lads looked good. I would have thought that that mix would have brought greatest benefits.