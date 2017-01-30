wrencat1873 wrote:

Funny.



Leigh have been the pick of the Championship for the last 3 years and were "ready" for Super League but, havent got their own academy ?



Regardless of exactly how many players make the grade and whether they end up at Wigan, Saints or Warrington, every SL club should run their own academy, unless, by pooling resources, they can produce more "better quality" players.

If all clubs followed the Leigh/Salford model, we would have to increase the quota for second rate Aussies.



Sotty but, much as Leigh deserve their spot in SL, they should be running their own academy. (as should Salford)