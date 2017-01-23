|
Superted wrote:
As others have said, this is a 'no risk' scenario for the RFL.
There's a great buzz about Toronto currently, they're making the most of their moment and creating plenty of interest. We're only weeks away from the start of the season and I'm seeing or hearing very little of any note from either the RFl, Super League (as a brand) or any of the other clubs (some are better than others). However, I'm hearing plenty about Toronto - granted a lot of it is because they're new and have lots to talk about, but they're certainly making more noise than any other club out there.
They seem to have all their ducks in order financially, and if it stacks up financially over a number of years, then it could be huge for the game - if not, nobody really loses anything and it will have been a good ride. I don't see how anybody can find negatives with this whole venture!
It's a pity the Wigan friendly has been cancelled, it would have certainly been a great crowd at Eastlands after the Hull result. Just over 11k Facebook likes with about 2k in the last week alone. They need to keep the momentum going!
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:08 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Leigh and Salford are full of mercenaries, why shouldn't Toronto?
Regards
King James
Very true, Salford have scrapped their academy and then complain there are no decent players available to sign.
(INVEST IN YOUTH DEVELOPMENT MARWAN!)
However the quote below shows Marwan wants to turn super league into an NRL division 2 full of Aussies who didn't make it.
"At Salford we have money to spend on the cap but the quality is not out there. We don't have enough quality to go around 12 Super League teams so we need to relax the number of quota places available.
"There are some fantastic young kids from Australia and New Zealand that we could bring in who will not be very expensive but will add value to the competition. That's the way I see the competition getting better." Marwan Koukash
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:16 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Salford like Leigh would be 4/5th pick behind Wigan,Saints and Wire for any quality juniors , so let's say Marwan ' invests in youth development ' next year , he might produce a couple of decent players by 2025
Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:13 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Salford like Leigh would be 4/5th pick behind Wigan,Saints and Wire for any quality juniors , so let's say Marwan ' invests in youth development ' next year , he might produce a couple of decent players by 2025
Regardless it should be mandatory for any top flight club to run an academy. Wakey have to compete with Cas, Leeds, Fev and Hudds, we're not backed by a sugar daddy and there's nothing to be said about our stadium. Yet we still can run an Academy. Salford and Leigh should be ashamed
Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:19 pm
Willzay wrote:
Regardless it should be mandatory for any top flight club to run an academy. Wakey have to compete with Cas, Leeds, Fev and Hudds, we're not backed by a sugar daddy and there's nothing to be said about our stadium. Yet we still can run an Academy. Salford and Leigh should be ashamed
Running an academy is relatively easy , producing players is the hard bit , how many have Wakey produced in the last 5 years ?
Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:26 pm
Clearwing wrote:
Gets a good-sized chunk of coverage in today's Times. Toronto game, that is, not Leigh's.
& so it should, it is, or at least could be a big thing for the future prospects of the sport.
Congratulations to Toronto are due.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:09 pm
[quote="GUBRATS"]Running an academy is relatively easy , producing players is the hard bit , how many have Wakey produced in the last 5 years ?[
Plenty, albeit most reside in the championship. More recently Tom Johnstone, Max Jowitt and Jordan Crowther, with more hopefully following in their footsteps.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:29 am
Lebron James wrote:
Leigh and Salford are full of mercenaries, why shouldn't Toronto?
Regards
King James
King James.....not if either of those sides were in the 3rd division would they be, expansion lover.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"