Re: Hull FC Pip Toronto Wolfpack in Pre-Season Friendly

Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:13 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I really don't get the negativity.

They are funding the venture themselves, so no risk to other clubs or the RFL, it's taking RL to new places, getting new people from different countries playing the game, and there seems to be genuine interest.

There are plenty of hurdles and it might not work, but if it doesn't then it doesn't really matter. If it's successful on the other hand then it's huge for the sport and the international game.



the negativity is from those that feel threatened imo

and if redgunner feels they are just a bunch of mercenaries, he should know, salford have had plenty! lol

Re: Hull FC Pip Toronto Wolfpack in Pre-Season Friendly

Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:19 pm
redgunner wrote:
sorry, I just don't get the interest in a bunch of mercenaries, the game is dying on it's feet. I am all for expansion of the game but how does this work when we are looking to get bums on seats at all levels, once the novelty as worn off what will happen? Will this be another RFL project to be propped up to prove a point.

I don't have the answer to the problem, however a fail to see how a Canadian team long term will work, sorry honest opinion.


Firstly, this isn't an 'RFL project'.

What is it that makes you feel that it can't work? In terms of getting 'bums on seats', this falls squarely at the respective clubs in my opinion and has little to do with Toronto. A North American team in League One has absolutely no bearing on why Salford or Huddersfield can't generate respectable crowds, or why Bradford can't pay their tax bills on time.

The game needs to spread to new markets. I've got no idea whether Toronto is the sort of market that is the future of this sport, but I think you'll forgive me for thinking that Toronto offers much more to progress this sport than most of Cumbria or the West Riding.

I listen to Perez and, quite frankly, he is what this game has missed for years. He is probably the only CEO / Chairman who knows how to get his story across, and is actually speaking about this sport with an infectious enthusiasm (Koukash is probably the exception, although his approach is much more combative). I'm sick to death of listening to the "woe is us, this isn't fair, we can't do this, it's the RFL's fault" that comes out of most club chairmen - if we had 12 Super League clubs run by 12 Perez's, the sport would be miles ahead of where it currently is.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.

Re: Hull FC Pip Toronto Wolfpack in Pre-Season Friendly

Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:30 pm
bramleyrhino wrote:
Firstly, this isn't an 'RFL project'.

What is it that makes you feel that it can't work? In terms of getting 'bums on seats', this falls squarely at the respective clubs in my opinion and has little to do with Toronto. A North American team in League One has absolutely no bearing on why Salford or Huddersfield can't generate respectable crowds, or why Bradford can't pay their tax bills on time.

The game needs to spread to new markets. I've got no idea whether Toronto is the sort of market that is the future of this sport, but I think you'll forgive me for thinking that Toronto offers much more to progress this sport than most of Cumbria or the West Riding.

I listen to Perez and, quite frankly, he is what this game has missed for years. He is probably the only CEO / Chairman who knows how to get his story across, and is actually speaking about this sport with an infectious enthusiasm (Koukash is probably the exception, although his approach is much more combative). I'm sick to death of listening to the "woe is us, this isn't fair, we can't do this, it's the RFL's fault" that comes out of most club chairmen - if we had 12 Super League clubs run by 12 Perez's, the sport would be miles ahead of where it currently is.


The bums on seats argument always makes me laugh. Away fans is hardly a huge source of income. At the KCOM we are lucky if we get 1000 away fans twice in a season. It is especially funny when supporters of teams like Salford say it. There were probably as many Canadians there yesterday as there were Salford fans the last time we played them.

Re: Hull FC Pip Toronto Wolfpack in Pre-Season Friendly

Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:11 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I really don't get the negativity.

They are funding the venture themselves, so no risk to other clubs or the RFL, it's taking RL to new places, getting new people from different countries playing the game, and there seems to be genuine interest.

There are plenty of hurdles and it might not work, but if it doesn't then it doesn't really matter. If it's successful on the other hand then it's huge for the sport and the international game.


Fully agree. The biggest risk to the sport is doing nothing at all.

That goes for the RFL, all SL clubs, all Championship clubs and all League one clubs.

All Rugby League clubs should be looking to improve on & off the field year on year!
Re: Hull FC Pip Toronto Wolfpack in Pre-Season Friendly

Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:38 pm
Leyther here, Toronto is great for the sport as we must expand or die. Hope we get a second Canada team soon and a couple in the states also. The morals of the club were certainly questionable last year imo but that may just be personal from the coach but that's history now.
Global spread should create opportunities to grow incomes in the sport

Re: Hull FC Pip Toronto Wolfpack in Pre-Season Friendly

Mon Jan 23, 2017 3:18 pm
number 6 wrote:
the negativity is from those that feel threatened imo

and if redgunner feels they are just a bunch of mercenaries, he should know, salford have had plenty! lol



Yes as you say, my club as a lot of experience with mercenaries so can speak from experience :BOW:

Re: Hull FC Pip Toronto Wolfpack in Pre-Season Friendly

Mon Jan 23, 2017 5:06 pm
As others have said, this is a 'no risk' scenario for the RFL.

There's a great buzz about Toronto currently, they're making the most of their moment and creating plenty of interest. We're only weeks away from the start of the season and I'm seeing or hearing very little of any note from either the RFl, Super League (as a brand) or any of the other clubs (some are better than others). However, I'm hearing plenty about Toronto - granted a lot of it is because they're new and have lots to talk about, but they're certainly making more noise than any other club out there.

They seem to have all their ducks in order financially, and if it stacks up financially over a number of years, then it could be huge for the game - if not, nobody really loses anything and it will have been a good ride. I don't see how anybody can find negatives with this whole venture!

Re: Hull FC Pip Toronto Wolfpack in Pre-Season Friendly

Mon Jan 23, 2017 5:12 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
The bums on seats argument always makes me laugh. Away fans is hardly a huge source of income. At the KCOM we are lucky if we get 1000 away fans twice in a season. It is especially funny when supporters of teams like Salford say it. There were probably as many Canadians there yesterday as there were Salford fans the last time we played them.


It's funny that so many people moan about how few fans Catalan bring over but, although there may be a few hundred away supporters when Catalan play in Perpignan, they will get fewer away fans at their ground than any other SL club.
Therefore they are in a "worse" position regarding poor away support.

The big issue with Toronto is, can they meke a real go of it and if they are successful, should it be the catalyst to starting a full blown competition in North America or, long term, are we looking to have 2/3/4 clubs from 2/ 3/ 4 nations making up an international Super League and having a massively stronger Championship competition ?

Of course, The RFL haven't got a flaming clue, they just hope for some kind of miracle and aren't bothered where it comes from.
They should grow a pair and tell us what they are doing with the sport.

Re: Hull FC Pip Toronto Wolfpack in Pre-Season Friendly

Mon Jan 23, 2017 5:26 pm
redgunner wrote:
sorry, I just don't get the interest in a bunch of mercenaries, the game is dying on it's feet. I am all for expansion of the game but how does this work when we are looking to get bums on seats at all levels, once the novelty as worn off what will happen? Will this be another RFL project to be propped up to prove a point.


I don't have the answer to the problem, however a fail to see how a Canadian team long term will work, sorry honest opinion.


Leigh and Salford are full of mercenaries, why shouldn't Toronto?

Regards

King James

Re: Hull FC Pip Toronto Wolfpack in Pre-Season Friendly

Mon Jan 23, 2017 5:32 pm
Superted wrote:
As others have said, this is a 'no risk' scenario for the RFL.

There's a great buzz about Toronto currently, they're making the most of their moment and creating plenty of interest. We're only weeks away from the start of the season and I'm seeing or hearing very little of any note from either the RFl, Super League (as a brand) or any of the other clubs (some are better than others). However, I'm hearing plenty about Toronto - granted a lot of it is because they're new and have lots to talk about, but they're certainly making more noise than any other club out there.

They seem to have all their ducks in order financially, and if it stacks up financially over a number of years, then it could be huge for the game - if not, nobody really loses anything and it will have been a good ride. I don't see how anybody can find negatives with this whole venture!


This probably shows that Toronto are more media savvy than The RFL and any of the other pro clubs in SL. :oops:
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

