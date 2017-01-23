redgunner wrote: sorry, I just don't get the interest in a bunch of mercenaries, the game is dying on it's feet. I am all for expansion of the game but how does this work when we are looking to get bums on seats at all levels, once the novelty as worn off what will happen? Will this be another RFL project to be propped up to prove a point.



I don't have the answer to the problem, however a fail to see how a Canadian team long term will work, sorry honest opinion.

Firstly, this isn't an 'RFL project'.What is it that makes you feel that it can't work? In terms of getting 'bums on seats', this falls squarely at the respective clubs in my opinion and has little to do with Toronto. A North American team in League One has absolutely no bearing on why Salford or Huddersfield can't generate respectable crowds, or why Bradford can't pay their tax bills on time.The game needs to spread to new markets. I've got no idea whether Toronto is the sort of market that is the future of this sport, but I think you'll forgive me for thinking that Toronto offers much more to progress this sport than most of Cumbria or the West Riding.I listen to Perez and, quite frankly, he is what this game has missed for years. He is probably the only CEO / Chairman who knows how to get his story across, and is actually speaking about this sport with an infectious enthusiasm (Koukash is probably the exception, although his approach is much more combative). I'm sick to death of listening to the "woe is us, this isn't fair, we can't do this, it's the RFL's fault" that comes out of most club chairmen - if we had 12 Super League clubs run by 12 Perez's, the sport would be miles ahead of where it currently is.