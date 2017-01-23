|
|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I really don't get the negativity.
They are funding the venture themselves, so no risk to other clubs or the RFL, it's taking RL to new places, getting new people from different countries playing the game, and there seems to be genuine interest.
There are plenty of hurdles and it might not work, but if it doesn't then it doesn't really matter. If it's successful on the other hand then it's huge for the sport and the international game.
the negativity is from those that feel threatened imo
and if redgunner feels they are just a bunch of mercenaries, he should know, salford have had plenty! lol
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:19 pm
|
|
redgunner wrote:
sorry, I just don't get the interest in a bunch of mercenaries, the game is dying on it's feet. I am all for expansion of the game but how does this work when we are looking to get bums on seats at all levels, once the novelty as worn off what will happen? Will this be another RFL project to be propped up to prove a point.
I don't have the answer to the problem, however a fail to see how a Canadian team long term will work, sorry honest opinion.
Firstly, this isn't an 'RFL project'.
What is it that makes you feel that it can't work? In terms of getting 'bums on seats', this falls squarely at the respective clubs in my opinion and has little to do with Toronto. A North American team in League One has absolutely no bearing on why Salford or Huddersfield can't generate respectable crowds, or why Bradford can't pay their tax bills on time.
The game needs to spread to new markets. I've got no idea whether Toronto is the sort of market that is the future of this sport, but I think you'll forgive me for thinking that Toronto offers much more to progress this sport than most of Cumbria or the West Riding.
I listen to Perez and, quite frankly, he is what this game has missed for years. He is probably the only CEO / Chairman who knows how to get his story across, and is actually speaking about this sport with an infectious enthusiasm (Koukash is probably the exception, although his approach is much more combative). I'm sick to death of listening to the "woe is us, this isn't fair, we can't do this, it's the RFL's fault" that comes out of most club chairmen - if we had 12 Super League clubs run by 12 Perez's, the sport would be miles ahead of where it currently is.
|
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:30 pm
|
|
bramleyrhino wrote:
Firstly, this isn't an 'RFL project'.
What is it that makes you feel that it can't work? In terms of getting 'bums on seats', this falls squarely at the respective clubs in my opinion and has little to do with Toronto. A North American team in League One has absolutely no bearing on why Salford or Huddersfield can't generate respectable crowds, or why Bradford can't pay their tax bills on time.
The game needs to spread to new markets. I've got no idea whether Toronto is the sort of market that is the future of this sport, but I think you'll forgive me for thinking that Toronto offers much more to progress this sport than most of Cumbria or the West Riding.
I listen to Perez and, quite frankly, he is what this game has missed for years. He is probably the only CEO / Chairman who knows how to get his story across, and is actually speaking about this sport with an infectious enthusiasm (Koukash is probably the exception, although his approach is much more combative). I'm sick to death of listening to the "woe is us, this isn't fair, we can't do this, it's the RFL's fault" that comes out of most club chairmen - if we had 12 Super League clubs run by 12 Perez's, the sport would be miles ahead of where it currently is.
The bums on seats argument always makes me laugh. Away fans is hardly a huge source of income. At the KCOM we are lucky if we get 1000 away fans twice in a season. It is especially funny when supporters of teams like Salford say it. There were probably as many Canadians there yesterday as there were Salford fans the last time we played them.
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:11 pm
|
|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I really don't get the negativity.
They are funding the venture themselves, so no risk to other clubs or the RFL, it's taking RL to new places, getting new people from different countries playing the game, and there seems to be genuine interest.
There are plenty of hurdles and it might not work, but if it doesn't then it doesn't really matter. If it's successful on the other hand then it's huge for the sport and the international game.
Fully agree. The biggest risk to the sport is doing nothing at all.
That goes for the RFL, all SL clubs, all Championship clubs and all League one clubs.
All Rugby League clubs should be looking to improve on & off the field year on year!
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:38 pm
|
|
Leyther here, Toronto is great for the sport as we must expand or die. Hope we get a second Canada team soon and a couple in the states also. The morals of the club were certainly questionable last year imo but that may just be personal from the coach but that's history now.
Global spread should create opportunities to grow incomes in the sport
|
|