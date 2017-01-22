With the start of the 2017 season looming on the horizon we got the chance to take a look at Rugby League's newest sides, Toronto Wolfpack. The side who will enter Championship One in a few weeks time were in Hull to take on the Challenge Cup holders as they continued their preparation for Superleague.It was a chance for Paul Rowley to test his new charges against a Hull side tipped to be pushing for major honours again in 2017, with Lee Radford likely to try a few interchanges if things were going their way.