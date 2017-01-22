I saw the team sheet on Twitter in the car on the way there and got very worried we were off to watch an absolute thrashing.



What followed was a a nice surprise and filled me with optimism for the season.



Peltier, Magrin, Roche were very impressive in the forwards. Kirk was also very good in the first half and did some big minutes.



Campbell was the best surprise of the day for me. I was never impressed with him in his few appearances last season but today he was very lively in attack and made a few nice breaks. He was pretty solid in defence and made a very good last line of defence tackle in the first half. Given a run in the team he could prove to be a good full back for the level we are at.



Of the young lads Bentley looked solid, Butterworth and Pickersgill (was it him playing in the halves with Keyes?) were also great.



Ross Oakes has impressed me every time I've seen him so far. Makes all the right decisions in defence, seems very strong and is also pretty dangerous in attack. Him and Ryan could form a good centre/wing partnership given some time together.



Agree with some of the previous posts that we need one or two more seasoned campaigners in the pack as the young lads wont be able to do that every week. Hope Joseph signs and one or two others.



Pryce and Keyes is going to be a good partnership I think.