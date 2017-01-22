Not reading the whole thread, largely because I can't be bothered. But I've seen some Bulls fans on Twitter suggesting there were more Bradford fans than there were Huddersfield. Can I just point out what a total load of toss that is. I was sat a little further to the left of the "rabble" fans, nearer the 30m line. That's about the point where the Bulls fans ended and the Hudds fans started. In fact, there were more Hudds around me than Bulls.



I would say about 25% Bradford would be about right. Still a good effort from both sets of fans I think and good to see a half decent crowd (for a friendly) turning out for a testimonial.