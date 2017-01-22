WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game thread

Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:53 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
The shocking fact that the home team con't muster up a decent crowd for a loyal servant of the game. Or the fact that Giants fans come on here moaning saying come support Luke and see your new side, yet can't get a decent number there themselves.

Now which teams let Luke down for today?
Re: Game thread

Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:53 pm
GIANT DAZ
I was 'working' lol
Re: Game thread

Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:54 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
GIANT DAZ wrote:
others had let him down !!


Including his own fans
Re: Game thread

Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:58 pm
GIANT DAZ
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
The shocking fact that the home team con't muster up a decent crowd for a loyal servant of the game. Or the fact that Giants fans come on here moaning saying come support Luke and see your new side, yet can't get a decent number there themselves.

Now which teams let Luke down for today?



How did they let him down ? thought it looked a decent turnout with a couple of hundred Bulls fans, we don't get big crowds everyone knows that so i'm not sure how many you were expecting to turn up today but it looked more than i did !!
Re: Game thread

Sun Jan 22, 2017 7:00 pm
vbfg
GIANT DAZ wrote:
I was being sarcastic !! what's with the crowd digs ??


Respectfully, fscknuts is up there is telling is how he laughed at our demise. And we're being berated by some other fellow fans of yours for being insulted by this and not wanting to turn up. Something fewer Huddersfield fans than I could count on my fingers seemed to bother with.

But anyway, laugh it up. You're an irrelevance, as is the league you're in. All the action is down here with Hull KR, Toulouse and soon Toronto. At least you're going to be at the right end of the table to be part of the fight to join us.

Not one step back. ;)
Re: Game thread

Sun Jan 22, 2017 7:04 pm
GIANT DAZ
You do realise all the bottom tier was open dont you and not just the last 3 blocks ?
Re: Game thread

Sun Jan 22, 2017 7:05 pm
vbfg
I am aware of this.
Re: Game thread

Sun Jan 22, 2017 7:09 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
GIANT DAZ wrote:
I was 'working' lol


Wasn't a personal dig. Don't take everything you read about Huddersfield fans as personal to you.
Re: Game thread

Sun Jan 22, 2017 7:10 pm
What was the attendance? Hope he got a decent turn out.

Re: Game thread

Sun Jan 22, 2017 7:10 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
So which teams 'let' Luke down then? So he wasn't keen to play us?
