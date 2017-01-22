GIANT DAZ wrote: I was being sarcastic !! what's with the crowd digs ??

Respectfully, fscknuts is up there is telling is how he laughed at our demise. And we're being berated by some other fellow fans of yours for being insulted by this and not wanting to turn up. Something fewer Huddersfield fans than I could count on my fingers seemed to bother with.But anyway, laugh it up. You're an irrelevance, as is the league you're in. All the action is down here with Hull KR, Toulouse and soon Toronto. At least you're going to be at the right end of the table to be part of the fight to join us.Not one step back.