Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2905
Full time
Huddersfield 28 Bradford 10
Sun Jan 22, 2017 4:50 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2900
Location: Bradford
It's interesting that Huddersfield scored 16 points in the last five minutes of the halves (10 points between minutes 35 and 40, and 6 points in 75-80)
Entirely understandable given our youthful side and lack of preparation time.
But indicates a VERY decent effort.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 4:54 pm
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2614
Not the excessive blowout that many feared. However, as good a coach as Toovey is, he's going to need to work miracles with the team he's got so far
Sun Jan 22, 2017 4:58 pm
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3605Location:
Hornsea
No doubt Hudds will be trying to poach our two try scorers this week.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:12 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2905
Isn't it fantastic to come on here and talk about an ACTUAL rugby game instead of the antics going on off the field.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:20 pm
Joined: Mon May 14, 2012 7:53 am
Posts: 259
Went to game Thought Keyes, Peltier and Campbell showed up well. Who was 27 he for me was our man of the match.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:23 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2626
Location: Shipley, Bradford
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Went to game Thought Keyes, Peltier and Campbell showed up well. Who was 27 he for me was our man of the match.
Magrin I think? Stocky black lad?
