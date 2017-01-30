WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Keighley game.

Re: Keighley game.

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:19 am
Mr Hicks wrote:
I'm not gloating about anything.
I just thought it was disrespectful to try and cancel the game because you wanted tougher opposition.
Thanks to all the fans that traveled which will have put money in both clubs pockets as it was a shared gate.
I hope we make the championship and you stay there but I said I thought it was a tough ask.
The reason I would like to see both. Lubs in the championship is bigger gates and better standard of rugby.
Good luck to both teams for the coming season.


That's a bit more like it...was you on the beer when you wrote yesterdays post?? :lol:

Re: Keighley game.

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 11:19 am
Not at all I still think it's a tough ask to stay up.
I will watch your results with interest.

Re: Keighley game.

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 12:04 pm
Mr Hicks wrote:
Not at all I still think it's a tough ask to stay up.
I will watch your results with interest.



Too bloody right it's a tough ask. Have Keighley a decent chance of going up this year? We may pass you on the way down.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Keighley game.

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 12:07 pm
Forced to laugh at T&A, "Bulls must cut out errors", there goes that song again!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Keighley game.

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 1:49 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Too bloody right it's a tough ask. Have Keighley a decent chance of going up this year? We may pass you on the way down.

Championship 1 is also looking really competitive. I would reserve Toronto for first place and a few teams in the fight for the other spot.

We play toronto at home early on so we will see, if we keep momentum I see no reason we can't give them a close game. I suspect next year we have a greater chance of going up, unless bradford come down then we are probably scrapping for second spot again!

Re: Keighley game.

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:28 pm
If Toronto prove Succesful and we manage to stay FT and in Championship, then it would mean another FT side in the Championship. In terms of quality levels does that mean the RFL are getting it right?

Would love to see a all FT Championship.

Bulls
KR
Toronto
Tolouse
London

Shame Sheffield couldn't make it count, and manage to stay FT.

Does anybody like the idea of reducing SL to 10 FT sides and having a Championship of 10 FT sides?

Competition levels I feel would be better.

Re: Keighley game.

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 9:11 pm
Bulls4Champs wrote:
If Toronto prove Succesful and we manage to stay FT and in Championship, then it would mean another FT side in the Championship. In terms of quality levels does that mean the RFL are getting it right?

Would love to see a all FT Championship.

Bulls
KR
Toronto
Tolouse
London

Shame Sheffield couldn't make it count, and manage to stay FT.

Does anybody like the idea of reducing SL to 10 FT sides and having a Championship of 10 FT sides?

Competition levels I feel would be better.

It doesn't work. Not enough games. Ideally it needs two divisions of 16 but there isn't enough quality of players or backers with loadsa money.

Re: Keighley game.

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:40 am
Anybody know what the gate receipts were for the Keighley match (and how much of them Bulls got (after the VAT was put to one side :wink: ))?
