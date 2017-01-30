Bullseye wrote: Too bloody right it's a tough ask. Have Keighley a decent chance of going up this year? We may pass you on the way down.

Championship 1 is also looking really competitive. I would reserve Toronto for first place and a few teams in the fight for the other spot.We play toronto at home early on so we will see, if we keep momentum I see no reason we can't give them a close game. I suspect next year we have a greater chance of going up, unless bradford come down then we are probably scrapping for second spot again!