Mr Hicks wrote:

I'm not gloating about anything.

I just thought it was disrespectful to try and cancel the game because you wanted tougher opposition.

Thanks to all the fans that traveled which will have put money in both clubs pockets as it was a shared gate.

I hope we make the championship and you stay there but I said I thought it was a tough ask.

The reason I would like to see both. Lubs in the championship is bigger gates and better standard of rugby.

Good luck to both teams for the coming season.