Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:

Thought Nathan Kitson for Cougars changed the game. Number 4 I think? Played at Hooker when he came on.



Onto the Bulls. Peltier was good but unfortunately him and Magrin cannot do it all on their own. It showed today that we need Joseph. We look light, although I was impressed with our Number 12's go forward! Again loved how the young lads got stuck in when Pryce got his head taken off.



Attack was a lot better this week than last week. Defence was okay.



Halafihi made some poor options in that first half which (had the right option been taken) could have taken the game away from Keighley. Thomas was poor. What the bloody hell was he doing when they kicked through and scored? Looked like he planted his feet. Everything does run through Pryce at the minute although I think Keyes will have more of a say as we play a few games.



All in all. Good run out for the lads. Need Joseph and Foster! All loans should be forwards. And it was a good chance for Toovey to assess his squad.