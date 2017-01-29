|
Joined: Mon Aug 30, 2010 10:36 am
Posts: 211
|
Really makes me laugh. Bradford wanted to cancel today's game and play Toronto as you didn't think we were capable of giving you a game with the intensity you needed.
Craig Lingard must have had a very easy dressing room talk with the Keighley players.
I'm glad to see a team in Bradford playing rugby league but with the 12 point deducted I think championship 1 is beckoning.
Whichever league you plying your trade in next year I hope we're in it together because the crowd today was fantastic.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:44 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 382
|
Mr Hicks wrote:
Really makes me laugh. Bradford wanted to cancel today's game and play Toronto as you didn't think we were capable of giving you a game with the intensity you needed.
Craig Lingard must have had a very easy dressing room talk with the Keighley players.
I'm glad to see a team in Bradford playing rugby league but with the 12 point deducted I think championship 1 is beckoning.
Whichever league you plying your trade in next year I hope we're in it together because the crowd today was fantastic.
You thought anyone on this page would be interested why?
You haven't just won the challenge cup..
Gloating usually comes round and bites hard
Last edited by bowlingboy
on Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:51 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:50 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 74
|
bowlingboy wrote:
You thought anyone on this page would be interested why?
You haven't just one the challenge cup..
Gloating usually comes round and bites hard
Won
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:23 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1999
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Mr Hicks wrote:
with the 12 point deducted I think championship 1 is beckoning
I don't think you'll find many of us that would disagree with that.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:51 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 210
Location: Depends whose asking
|
Mr Hicks wrote:
Really makes me laugh. Bradford wanted to cancel today's game and play Toronto as you didn't think we were capable of giving you a game with the intensity you needed.
Craig Lingard must have had a very easy dressing room talk with the Keighley players.
I'm glad to see a team in Bradford playing rugby league but with the 12 point deducted I think championship 1 is beckoning.
Whichever league you plying your trade in next year I hope we're in it together because the crowd today was fantastic.
Really?
The whole of Bradford wanted to cancel todays game - no wonder you were laughing - everyone in Bradford wanted to cancel todays game but it went ahead anyway.
That's hysterical; stop it, stop it, my sides are splitting.
Yes I'm sure you want us to be in the same league as you - we bring quite a few fans, which is money into your teams pocket - cant blame you for wanting that.
You do know that today you only just beat a ramshackle team who have had less than two weeks training together - thats not really that high a bar to beat is it?
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:04 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2011 1:16 pm
Posts: 207
|
I'm happy to keep Mr Hicks on this forum, keep talking to him and then he will stay here.
Enjoyed today, 'what's it like to see a crowd'. Well yes pretty good actually I'll be honest. Hopefully we get some more game time together over the next few years. Championship looks pretty big ask next year, but the fight is on and if you manage it fair play.
Balls to super league, who needs it.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:51 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 844
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Thought Nathan Kitson for Cougars changed the game. Number 4 I think? Played at Hooker when he came on.
Onto the Bulls. Peltier was good but unfortunately him and Magrin cannot do it all on their own. It showed today that we need Joseph. We look light, although I was impressed with our Number 12's go forward! Again loved how the young lads got stuck in when Pryce got his head taken off.
Attack was a lot better this week than last week. Defence was okay.
Halafihi made some poor options in that first half which (had the right option been taken) could have taken the game away from Keighley. Thomas was poor. What the bloody hell was he doing when they kicked through and scored? Looked like he planted his feet. Everything does run through Pryce at the minute although I think Keyes will have more of a say as we play a few games.
All in all. Good run out for the lads. Need Joseph and Foster! All loans should be forwards. And it was a good chance for Toovey to assess his squad.
Pleased for kitty was speaking to him last night. He is a better player than halafihi his distribution from acting half is better than most even super league hookers when I say that. Left or right always to hands. Glad he played well even at the expense of us
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 12:10 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2657
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
thepimp007 wrote:
Pleased for kitty was speaking to him last night. He is a better player than halafihi his distribution from acting half is better than most even super league hookers when I say that. Left or right always to hands. Glad he played well even at the expense of us
He upped the tempo of the game (which you and I have known he does for years!) and as you say distribution was spot on. Well taken try as well, showed his support play which has always been top notch! Agree with you, pleased to see him play well even at the expense of us haha!
Halafihi was so poor today. And I do worry that he's our back up to Joe Lumb! I wanted him to go well today too and prove he can be a solid back up. One of them needs to develop a running game though otherwise both will be predictable. That's what we lack without O'Brien, the runs from dummy half which put us on the front foot a lot.
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 12:26 am
|
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 10:15 pm
Posts: 12824
Location: Somewhere
|
Bull Mania wrote:
Campbell was always described as the best player in the championship for quite a few seasons
When was that?
|
How is education supposed to make me feel smarter? Besides, every time I learn something new, it pushes some old stuff out of my brain. Remember when I took that home winemaking course, and I forgot how to drive?
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:30 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 30, 2010 10:36 am
Posts: 211
|
I'm not gloating about anything.
I just thought it was disrespectful to try and cancel the game because you wanted tougher opposition.
Thanks to all the fans that traveled which will have put money in both clubs pockets as it was a shared gate.
I hope we make the championship and you stay there but I said I thought it was a tough ask.
The reason I would like to see both. Lubs in the championship is bigger gates and better standard of rugby.
Good luck to both teams for the coming season.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, beefy1, Bendybulls, Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, childofthenorthern, Creedy Bull, EW for PM, fifty50, Fr13daY, fun time frankie, HamsterChops, hooligan27, Mr Hicks, MrPhilb, PHILISAN, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rossybull, Scarey71, SCONE, Stul, Surely not, victarmeldrew and 259 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|