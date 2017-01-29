WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Keighley game.

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Keighley game.

 
Post a reply

Re: Keighley game.

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:32 pm
Mr Hicks Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 30, 2010 10:36 am
Posts: 210
Really makes me laugh. Bradford wanted to cancel today's game and play Toronto as you didn't think we were capable of giving you a game with the intensity you needed.
Craig Lingard must have had a very easy dressing room talk with the Keighley players.
I'm glad to see a team in Bradford playing rugby league but with the 12 point deducted I think championship 1 is beckoning.
Whichever league you plying your trade in next year I hope we're in it together because the crowd today was fantastic.

Re: Keighley game.

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:44 pm
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 381
Mr Hicks wrote:
Really makes me laugh. Bradford wanted to cancel today's game and play Toronto as you didn't think we were capable of giving you a game with the intensity you needed.
Craig Lingard must have had a very easy dressing room talk with the Keighley players.
I'm glad to see a team in Bradford playing rugby league but with the 12 point deducted I think championship 1 is beckoning.
Whichever league you plying your trade in next year I hope we're in it together because the crowd today was fantastic.


You thought anyone on this page would be interested why?
You haven't just won the challenge cup..
Gloating usually comes round and bites hard
Last edited by bowlingboy on Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:51 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Keighley game.

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:50 pm
bullocks User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 74
bowlingboy wrote:
You thought anyone on this page would be interested why?
You haven't just one the challenge cup..
Gloating usually comes round and bites hard


Won ;)

Re: Keighley game.

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:23 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1999
Location: No longer Bradford
Mr Hicks wrote:
with the 12 point deducted I think championship 1 is beckoning


I don't think you'll find many of us that would disagree with that.

Re: Keighley game.

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:51 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 210
Location: Depends whose asking
Mr Hicks wrote:
Really makes me laugh. Bradford wanted to cancel today's game and play Toronto as you didn't think we were capable of giving you a game with the intensity you needed.
Craig Lingard must have had a very easy dressing room talk with the Keighley players.
I'm glad to see a team in Bradford playing rugby league but with the 12 point deducted I think championship 1 is beckoning.
Whichever league you plying your trade in next year I hope we're in it together because the crowd today was fantastic.


Really?
The whole of Bradford wanted to cancel todays game - no wonder you were laughing - everyone in Bradford wanted to cancel todays game but it went ahead anyway.
That's hysterical; stop it, stop it, my sides are splitting.

Yes I'm sure you want us to be in the same league as you - we bring quite a few fans, which is money into your teams pocket - cant blame you for wanting that.

You do know that today you only just beat a ramshackle team who have had less than two weeks training together - thats not really that high a bar to beat is it?

Re: Keighley game.

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:04 pm
this_cougar_outfit Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2011 1:16 pm
Posts: 207
I'm happy to keep Mr Hicks on this forum, keep talking to him and then he will stay here.

Enjoyed today, 'what's it like to see a crowd'. Well yes pretty good actually I'll be honest. Hopefully we get some more game time together over the next few years. Championship looks pretty big ask next year, but the fight is on and if you manage it fair play.

Balls to super league, who needs it.

Re: Keighley game.

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:51 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 844
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Thought Nathan Kitson for Cougars changed the game. Number 4 I think? Played at Hooker when he came on.

Onto the Bulls. Peltier was good but unfortunately him and Magrin cannot do it all on their own. It showed today that we need Joseph. We look light, although I was impressed with our Number 12's go forward! Again loved how the young lads got stuck in when Pryce got his head taken off.

Attack was a lot better this week than last week. Defence was okay.

Halafihi made some poor options in that first half which (had the right option been taken) could have taken the game away from Keighley. Thomas was poor. What the bloody hell was he doing when they kicked through and scored? Looked like he planted his feet. Everything does run through Pryce at the minute although I think Keyes will have more of a say as we play a few games.

All in all. Good run out for the lads. Need Joseph and Foster! All loans should be forwards. And it was a good chance for Toovey to assess his squad.


Pleased for kitty was speaking to him last night. He is a better player than halafihi his distribution from acting half is better than most even super league hookers when I say that. Left or right always to hands. Glad he played well even at the expense of us

Re: Keighley game.

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 12:10 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2655
Location: Shipley, Bradford
thepimp007 wrote:
Pleased for kitty was speaking to him last night. He is a better player than halafihi his distribution from acting half is better than most even super league hookers when I say that. Left or right always to hands. Glad he played well even at the expense of us


He upped the tempo of the game (which you and I have known he does for years!) and as you say distribution was spot on. Well taken try as well, showed his support play which has always been top notch! Agree with you, pleased to see him play well even at the expense of us haha!

Halafihi was so poor today. And I do worry that he's our back up to Joe Lumb! I wanted him to go well today too and prove he can be a solid back up. One of them needs to develop a running game though otherwise both will be predictable. That's what we lack without O'Brien, the runs from dummy half which put us on the front foot a lot.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Keighley game.

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 12:26 am
Bartholemew Smythe User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 10:15 pm
Posts: 12824
Location: Somewhere
Bull Mania wrote:
Campbell was always described as the best player in the championship for quite a few seasons

When was that?
How is education supposed to make me feel smarter? Besides, every time I learn something new, it pushes some old stuff out of my brain. Remember when I took that home winemaking course, and I forgot how to drive?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bartholemew Smythe, HamsterChops, The Lucky Black Cat, thefaxfanman, tikkabull and 101 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,511,34090575,7214,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  