Mr Hicks wrote: Really makes me laugh. Bradford wanted to cancel today's game and play Toronto as you didn't think we were capable of giving you a game with the intensity you needed.

Craig Lingard must have had a very easy dressing room talk with the Keighley players.

I'm glad to see a team in Bradford playing rugby league but with the 12 point deducted I think championship 1 is beckoning.

Whichever league you plying your trade in next year I hope we're in it together because the crowd today was fantastic.

Really?The whole of Bradford wanted to cancel todays game - no wonder you were laughing - everyone in Bradford wanted to cancel todays game but it went ahead anyway.That's hysterical; stop it, stop it, my sides are splitting.Yes I'm sure you want us to be in the same league as you - we bring quite a few fans, which is money into your teams pocket - cant blame you for wanting that.You do know that today you only just beat a ramshackle team who have had less than two weeks training together - thats not really that high a bar to beat is it?