Really makes me laugh. Bradford wanted to cancel today's game and play Toronto as you didn't think we were capable of giving you a game with the intensity you needed.

Craig Lingard must have had a very easy dressing room talk with the Keighley players.

I'm glad to see a team in Bradford playing rugby league but with the 12 point deducted I think championship 1 is beckoning.

Whichever league you plying your trade in next year I hope we're in it together because the crowd today was fantastic.