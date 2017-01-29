I saw enough again today to still feel positive that we will eventually be a good team. It is still very early days and only the second time this thrown together team has played together, first time Pryce and Keyes partnered each other etc.



I thought we were good in the first half. Along with the trys we scored we had two good breaks ruled out for forward passes and there were two occasions on our right edge where we should have scored but picked the wrong pass. Attacking cohesion will only come with more game time. We looked a lot more creative than last week.



In the second half we removed Campbell, Keyes, Roche (who looks an excellent signing) and it showed. Thomas made two bad decisions that led directly to two trys; he needs more game time I think to sharpen up but I see him firmly as a backup player this year.



Our young lads all look excellent. The best of them today were Oakes (again), Bentley and Hodgson.



They wont however be able to do it every week for a full season and as everyone has recognised, we need a few experienced heads in the pack to take some of the pressure off them.





If Foster re-signs that's the backs sorted for me.



If Joseph signs then I would also be looking for 1 more experienced prop and two experienced second rowers and I think we'd be looking ok.