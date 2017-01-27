Terry Price's knee wrote: You sure have a good memory BB, I can't even remember most of that list, and would hardly call them the cavalry.

Sutcliffe looked good but didn't stay long and Pitts of course stuck around.

Pity the improvement under JL didn't last.

Looking forward to taking on the Puddycats on Sunday although I expect it to be a tough day at the office as they'll be well up for putting one over on us. Lets hope GT gets a few more in before the season proper.

I dunno, a lot of big boys there in the pack! Mullally, Kaufusi and Fakir! Sutcliffe only played 4 games but saying that we had Gaskell and Gale in the halves. That there should have been a top 6 halfback pairing.The improvement under Lowes lasted for me until the £1 million match. After that game it went downhill but he did well over the course of a year and a half.I do think we will narrowly lose unless we can get a good lead at halftime. I think we lack something in attack. I'm hoping Pryce brings that but we didn't look threatening against a good Hudds team. Defence was good though!