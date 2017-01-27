WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Keighley game.

Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:29 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2648
Location: Shipley, Bradford
The cavalry will come this time. To be fair in 2014 we brought in Bridge, Mullally, Fakir, Kafausi, Arundel, Williams, Pitts, Baldwinson, Tonks, Burke and Sutcliffe. Some of them even stayed with us for a few years! The problem was the coach at the time not getting the best out of them. When Lowes came along we got a lot better!
Fri Jan 27, 2017 3:03 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1992
Location: No longer Bradford
paulwalker71 wrote:
I guess we can assume then that Joseph and Foster are not yet signed? Could be injured I suppose, but then it would probably be known or announced.



Keenen Tomlinson tweeted about an hour ago saying:

Nice feed @ilfornouk with @ColtonRoche and @alefos13 #leedsbus


That suggests his "Leeds Bus" (which would be player slang for travelling to training together) includes himself, Colton Roche and Alex Foster. Seems to hint that Foster is at least training with Bradford.

Fri Jan 27, 2017 3:43 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 205
Location: Depends whose asking
HamsterChops wrote:
Keenen Tomlinson tweeted about an hour ago saying:

That suggests his "Leeds Bus" (which would be player slang for travelling to training together) includes himself, Colton Roche and Alex Foster. Seems to hint that Foster is at least training with Bradford.


Or could "Leeds bus" be secret code for - "we're going to Leeds on the bus"?

Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:05 pm
Terry Price's knee

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 28
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
The cavalry will come this time. To be fair in 2014 we brought in Bridge, Mullally, Fakir, Kafausi, Arundel, Williams, Pitts, Baldwinson, Tonks, Burke and Sutcliffe. Some of them even stayed with us for a few years! The problem was the coach at the time not getting the best out of them. When Lowes came along we got a lot better!


You sure have a good memory BB, I can't even remember most of that list, and would hardly call them the cavalry.
Sutcliffe looked good but didn't stay long and Pitts of course stuck around.
Pity the improvement under JL didn't last.
Looking forward to taking on the Puddycats on Sunday although I expect it to be a tough day at the office as they'll be well up for putting one over on us. Lets hope GT gets a few more in before the season proper.

Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:13 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2648
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Terry Price's knee wrote:
You sure have a good memory BB, I can't even remember most of that list, and would hardly call them the cavalry.
Sutcliffe looked good but didn't stay long and Pitts of course stuck around.
Pity the improvement under JL didn't last.
Looking forward to taking on the Puddycats on Sunday although I expect it to be a tough day at the office as they'll be well up for putting one over on us. Lets hope GT gets a few more in before the season proper.


I dunno, a lot of big boys there in the pack! Mullally, Kaufusi and Fakir! Sutcliffe only played 4 games but saying that we had Gaskell and Gale in the halves. That there should have been a top 6 halfback pairing.

The improvement under Lowes lasted for me until the £1 million match. After that game it went downhill but he did well over the course of a year and a half.

I do think we will narrowly lose unless we can get a good lead at halftime. I think we lack something in attack. I'm hoping Pryce brings that but we didn't look threatening against a good Hudds team. Defence was good though!
Sat Jan 28, 2017 12:37 am
Blotto
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3694
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
Defence is going to be a key discipline certainly for the first few games and Toovs will be concentrating on that, the playmaking side will take a little longer to develop, its going to be a struggle to bring some decent or even half decent forwards in and get a platform for whoever the playmakers are to do the biz!
The result tomorrow should be irrelevant but how the Bulls perform is!
While some on here expect us to get a hammering first few games of the CL I tend to disagree I think most early games will be close (hopefully the RFL have told the Refs to give the 50/50 calls to the Bulls for a change ;-)
Sat Jan 28, 2017 9:30 am
thepimp007
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 843
Blotto wrote:
Defence is going to be a key discipline certainly for the first few games and Toovs will be concentrating on that, the playmaking side will take a little longer to develop, its going to be a struggle to bring some decent or even half decent forwards in and get a platform for whoever the playmakers are to do the biz!
The result tomorrow should be irrelevant but how the Bulls perform is!
While some on here expect us to get a hammering first few games of the CL I tend to disagree I think most early games will be close (hopefully the RFL have told the Refs to give the 50/50 calls to the Bulls for a change ;-)


According to most Big Nige and his goons at the RFL have done us no end of favours so a little word in the refs ears to lean towards us wont be much more of an ask :lol: :lol:

Sat Jan 28, 2017 9:37 am
Cross Hills Cougar
Joined: Wed Jan 01, 2014 9:43 pm
Posts: 275
Blotto wrote:
The result tomorrow should be irrelevant ...

Cougars to lift the Trophy then. Look forward to Cougars v Bulls in the Championship (and Middle 8s!) in 2018!

Sat Jan 28, 2017 10:10 am
thepimp007
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 843
Cross Hills Cougar wrote:
Cougars to lift the Trophy then. Look forward to Cougars v Bulls in the Championship (and Middle 8s!) in 2018!


A mate of mine has signed for your lot Nathan Kitson from Oxford, what you make of him so far? He scored against Whitehaven
