Not sure who's supplied the parking info for Cougar Park that your media guy has put out on Twitter but be warned parking is nowhere as straightforward as it is made out with particular references to the retail park parking spaces .



Your man writes 'There are also retail parks surrounding the stadium that have no time limit or purchase fee to leave your vehicle. ' Not necceserily with some especially TK Maxx / Pets at Home /Currys across from the stadium on Hard Ings Road being particularly free and easy with the old clampers for those they have suspected of being at the match , similarly with the small industrial area across the road (United Carpets ) also dishing out fines and car clamps for non customers . The Leisure Centre can also get a tad shirty with parkers if it believes that they aren't using their facilities .



Also on Royd Ings Avenue just close to the main gate be aware that the small side road that leads to the Airedale Park Industrial Park is another Clampers paradise , even right on the junction with Royd Ings which catches out many a unwary away fan .



Best bet is roadside parking on Royd Ings or if its operating the Cricket Club adjacent to CP sometimes open their pitch side for match day parking for a small fee. Cross Hills Cougars suggestion of Aireworth Road isn't a bad one either



Safe journey over n see you all at the game