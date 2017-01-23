|
|
Did anyone see Mendeika giving everyone a right rollicking under the sticks when we conceded one of the second half Trys? Looked like he was taking his captain duties very seriously. The situation at the Bulls is probably going to allow our more fringe type players like him, Campbell, Halafihi amd Thomas far more game time than they would have had if the others had stayed. If they use it like they did yesterday (except Thomas) they'll win a lot of people over.
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:16 pm
|
|
psychostring wrote:
They also have a point to prove with not getting much game time last year.
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:44 pm
|
|
RickyF1 wrote:
and they are literally playing for their livelihoods - if we go down (again), they'll be part-time or gone.
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:47 pm
|
|
I was thinking more of his knock yesterday that's all and giving Thomas some game time since it's important that Pryce and Keyes play the full game together to form some sort of partnership going into the Hull KR match.
Always been impressed with Mendieka, the problem is we have been blessed with good fullbacks for a while and we seemed to want to play him there. I mean Mullaney, Shaw (in attack he was class), Clare, Moss and even Mathers was a better FB than Mendieka. So I'd play him at Centre with Oakes as the other Centre.
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:49 pm
|
|
BeechwoodBull wrote:
Where to park would be my worry. Haven't been for years I must admit, but the last time was a bit of a 'mare.
Park in B&Q down the road, no parking restrictions.
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:18 pm
|
|
Aireworth Road, Keighley Great if you are happy with a five minute walk to the ground.(Pass new Mother Hubbard's for some chips on the way in).
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:49 pm
|
|
Not sure who's supplied the parking info for Cougar Park that your media guy has put out on Twitter but be warned parking is nowhere as straightforward as it is made out with particular references to the retail park parking spaces .
Your man writes 'There are also retail parks surrounding the stadium that have no time limit or purchase fee to leave your vehicle. ' Not necceserily with some especially TK Maxx / Pets at Home /Currys across from the stadium on Hard Ings Road being particularly free and easy with the old clampers for those they have suspected of being at the match , similarly with the small industrial area across the road (United Carpets ) also dishing out fines and car clamps for non customers . The Leisure Centre can also get a tad shirty with parkers if it believes that they aren't using their facilities .
Also on Royd Ings Avenue just close to the main gate be aware that the small side road that leads to the Airedale Park Industrial Park is another Clampers paradise , even right on the junction with Royd Ings which catches out many a unwary away fan .
Best bet is roadside parking on Royd Ings or if its operating the Cricket Club adjacent to CP sometimes open their pitch side for match day parking for a small fee. Cross Hills Cougars suggestion of Aireworth Road isn't a bad one either
Safe journey over n see you all at the game
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:53 am
|
|
I normally park in Bingley & walk in. It keeps your car from the Keighley scrotes & avoids the peasants on public transport.
|
