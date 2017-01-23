|
Did anyone see Mendeika giving everyone a right rollicking under the sticks when we conceded one of the second half Trys? Looked like he was taking his captain duties very seriously. The situation at the Bulls is probably going to allow our more fringe type players like him, Campbell, Halafihi amd Thomas far more game time than they would have had if the others had stayed. If they use it like they did yesterday (except Thomas) they'll win a lot of people over.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:16 pm
psychostring wrote:
Did anyone see Mendeika giving everyone a right rollicking under the sticks when we conceded one of the second half Trys? Looked like he was taking his captain duties very seriously. The situation at the Bulls is probably going to allow our more fringe type players like him, Campbell, Halafihi amd Thomas far more game time than they would have had if the others had stayed. If they use it like they did yesterday (except Thomas) they'll win a lot of people over.
They also have a point to prove with not getting much game time last year.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:44 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
They also have a point to prove with not getting much game time last year.
and they are literally playing for their livelihoods - if we go down (again), they'll be part-time or gone.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:47 pm
I was thinking more of his knock yesterday that's all and giving Thomas some game time since it's important that Pryce and Keyes play the full game together to form some sort of partnership going into the Hull KR match.
Always been impressed with Mendieka, the problem is we have been blessed with good fullbacks for a while and we seemed to want to play him there. I mean Mullaney, Shaw (in attack he was class), Clare, Moss and even Mathers was a better FB than Mendieka. So I'd play him at Centre with Oakes as the other Centre.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:49 pm
BeechwoodBull wrote:
Where to park would be my worry. Haven't been for years I must admit, but the last time was a bit of a 'mare.
Park in B&Q down the road, no parking restrictions.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:18 pm
Aireworth Road, Keighley Great if you are happy with a five minute walk to the ground.(Pass new Mother Hubbard's for some chips on the way in).
