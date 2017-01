Did anyone see Mendeika giving everyone a right rollicking under the sticks when we conceded one of the second half Trys? Looked like he was taking his captain duties very seriously. The situation at the Bulls is probably going to allow our more fringe type players like him, Campbell, Halafihi amd Thomas far more game time than they would have had if the others had stayed. If they use it like they did yesterday (except Thomas) they'll win a lot of people over.