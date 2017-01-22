|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1970
Location: No longer Bradford
|
I kind of want to go. But the last couple of times I've been to Keighley to watch Bradford play, some of the locals have been less than friendly. So I'm not sure yet.
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:32 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9022
Location: Bradbados
|
HamsterChops wrote:
I kind of want to go. But the last couple of times I've been to Keighley to watch Bradford play, some of the locals have been less than friendly. So I'm not sure yet.
They can be a bit chippy sometimes.......I know a few Cougars though, they're just like us really; they like their team, like to win, certain the ref's against them and retain their biggest disdain for their nearest and 'dearest'..
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:19 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4430
|
Play the strongest squad we can next week.
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:27 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 484
Location: Rossendale
|
I'll be making the journey over for this one I reckon.
|
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:31 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2638
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Play the strongest squad we can next week.
Agreed. Pryce needs to have a game or half a game at least! Would give Ryan a full game on the wing instead of Caro too. Include Thomas at fullback and give Campbell a rest after his knock yesterday.
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:55 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 12:14 pm
Posts: 261
|
Where to park would be my worry. Haven't been for years I must admit, but the last time was a bit of a 'mare.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Aldy, AndyMc88, BD20Cougar, BeechwoodBull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, colly226, Creedy Bull, daveyz999, exiledbull, HamsterChops, HiramC, ifallwerelikemumby, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, jumbercules, king benny, Malfax, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, Pumpetypump, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, sandy, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Stul, Terry Price's knee, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, Toga, unknownlegend, vbfg, Wildthing and 413 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|