HamsterChops wrote: I kind of want to go. But the last couple of times I've been to Keighley to watch Bradford play, some of the locals have been less than friendly. So I'm not sure yet.

They can be a bit chippy sometimes.......I know a few Cougars though, they're just like us really; they like their team, like to win, certain the ref's against them and retain their biggest disdain for their nearest and 'dearest'..