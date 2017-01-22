We're playing today at Huddersfield so it won't be the first.



How we do will be a moot point, but I'd guess we'll give games to all the squad and maybe a few juniors, though the 'squad' itself already contains a few who haven't played open age, so [if he's here by then] the coach can see how people go. Hopefully, we'll be able to try some moves in a real match situation and get some decent practice. Suspect Keighley will get something similar out of it? I suppose you may have been thinking about the result when you asked how we'd do - on that front, I think we'll score a few and concede a few and have a decent hit up.