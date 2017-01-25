les-goose wrote: Lyne lacks confidence in hjs ability at times he needs to work on his positioning in defence though as that side of his game is lacking though he can tackle quite well.

I think he gives 100%. I like the lad. I am just a bit sad to say, I just don't think he quite has it at SL level. He does for periods of matches, maybe even a match or two now and then but he is never far away from being badly exposed in defence or spilling the ball in a key moment or field position. Those depressing walk-in tries that we see on our flanks are very often his bad defensive position or premature bad decision. And he does not appear to be learning much. I thought he had it the season before last. He had a good run for a few games but then it was back to usual. Vey hit and miss. I think this season is his last chance with us for me. If he keeps getting caught out I would let him go.