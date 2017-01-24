I think Reece has all the physical attributes to be a top notch centre, but he seems to lack conviction in what he does on the rugby pitch. The biggest problem for me is that he doesn't seem to read the game very well in defence and frequently makes bad plays in defence. Cats exploited this in the first half of the friendly, admittedly not all Reece's fault but he does have to take some responsibility. For me Reece has to step up now and have a quality start to the season, we've enough centres at the club that theres no reason for one that isn't performing (which happens over the course of a season and I'm not just applying this to Lynne but to Tupou, Arundel and Gibson also) to keep starting.