WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reece Lyne

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Reece Lyne

 
Post a reply

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:08 am
4foxsake Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 186
I think Reece has all the physical attributes to be a top notch centre, but he seems to lack conviction in what he does on the rugby pitch. The biggest problem for me is that he doesn't seem to read the game very well in defence and frequently makes bad plays in defence. Cats exploited this in the first half of the friendly, admittedly not all Reece's fault but he does have to take some responsibility. For me Reece has to step up now and have a quality start to the season, we've enough centres at the club that theres no reason for one that isn't performing (which happens over the course of a season and I'm not just applying this to Lynne but to Tupou, Arundel and Gibson also) to keep starting.

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:23 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5729
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
4foxsake wrote:
, we've enough centres at the club that theres no reason for one that isn't performing (which happens over the course of a season and I'm not just applying this to Lynne but to Tupou, Arundel and Gibson also) to keep starting.


Arundel might be a slight threat to Lyne's place in the team but Gibson's really light years behind.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:56 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2877
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Arundel might be a slight threat to Lyne's place in the team but Gibson's really light years behind.

Agree with most of this but I think Gibson needs a bit more time, what with the injury last season and lack of games to up his confidence, he run the ball in better as the game went on at Fev. Joe is a strong kid and withstands the tackle better but Reece I believe is quicker and more chance of breaking the line. CC and JK have a bit of a headache for selection as they have in a few other positions. A nice headache to have for a change :THINK:

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:38 pm
BOJ04 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 295
for me both lyne and bjb are not super league standard centres - maybe a spot on the wing for one of them.

topou and Arndell for round 1 for me

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:53 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5941
Whose picked BJB at centre? As for Lyne, well that dummy against Salford where he sent Obrien to the car park was top class - but that's a rarity.

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 10:56 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5729
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
I'd rather see Lyne in the team than not. He's a bigger threat than the rest of our backs with the exception of Johnstone.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:19 pm
hazzard Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 7:22 pm
Posts: 249
It's interesting now they've starting the dream team what prices each player costs
Arundel £120000
Lyne £115000
Tupou £105000
Gibson £85000

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:26 am
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1162
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Arundel might be a slight threat to Lyne's place in the team but Gibson's really light years behind.
Cant agree. Gibson looked our best centre till his injury last season and our purple patch was largely with him and Arundel as our centres as I recall. None of our centres are ideal in my view. Some have strengths where others are weak but Gibson looked the most rounded player to me
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Bing [Bot], BOJ04, charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, wakeytrin and 62 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,509,58670875,7144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  