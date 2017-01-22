Gets a lot of stick on here but he's played nearly 100 games and scored 50.
I can think of a lot of higher profile signings who've done nowhere near as good.
He's not world class but pound for pound he's been great value.
Take a bow young man looking forward to another decent season from you
