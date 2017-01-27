Joshheff90 wrote:
Anyone go to the game and able to give any insight?
Any impressive/disappointing performances to mention?
Any impressive/disappointing performances to mention?
Didn't go but.....
Any impressive performances were only to be expected because, you know.. Featherstone.
Any disappointing performances were purely McDermott's fault.
In other news, Cas got walloped by Batley and Leigh smashed Wigan last weekend.
Neither of those results can, in any way, be compared to Leeds' Boxing Day game against Wakefield.
You can lock the thread now lads.
On to Sunday!