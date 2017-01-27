WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friendly | Featherstone v Leeds Rhinos

Re: Friendly | Featherstone v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 11:43 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Joshheff90 wrote:
Anyone go to the game and able to give any insight?

Any impressive/disappointing performances to mention?


Didn't go but.....

Any impressive performances were only to be expected because, you know.. Featherstone.
Any disappointing performances were purely McDermott's fault.

In other news, Cas got walloped by Batley and Leigh smashed Wigan last weekend.
Neither of those results can, in any way, be compared to Leeds' Boxing Day game against Wakefield.

You can lock the thread now lads.

On to Sunday!
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Friendly | Featherstone v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 12:20 am
newgroundb4wakey
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Don't know the score but I've seen some Fev fans on face book complaining how they'de hiked the admission and refreshment prices only to see their team fail to score a single point.

Re: Friendly | Featherstone v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 12:28 am
newgroundb4wakey
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
loiner81 wrote:
Didn't go but.....

Any impressive performances were only to be expected because, you know.. Featherstone.
Any disappointing performances were purely McDermott's fault.

In other news, Cas got walloped by Batley and Leigh smashed Wigan last weekend.
Neither of those results can, in any way, be compared to Leeds' Boxing Day game against Wakefield.

You can lock the thread now lads.

On to Sunday!

You do realise it was the Cas academy team don't you. We are at Saints on Sunday and both coaches have said they will play their strongest 19 bar injured players. Should be a good indicator how the season will go.

Re: Friendly | Featherstone v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 1:15 am
Claypitrhino
Joined: Sun Feb 08, 2015 7:02 pm
Joshheff90 wrote:
Anyone go to the game and able to give any insight?

Any impressive/disappointing performances to mention?


Typical pre season game really, had that much rotation I don't think we really found any rhythm, parcell looked sharp, would have been nice if the referee let some of his quick tap plays run but constantly pulled it back. Ormenroyd scored then went off injured. The only thing I concluded is that Suttclife should be a loose, think he'd be much better utalised there, but each to their own on that one, depends what you want from your half, Golding looked quite slippery but ran too laterally for my liking. Ward looked strong, Watkins was quiet. Some of our kicking was terrible, would have probably expected more with how we started but as I said, typical pre season, looked just about getting players game time.

Re: Friendly | Featherstone v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 5:48 am
Swoggy Loiner
Joined: Fri Jun 03, 2011 2:41 pm
Keinhorst was the best player on the park by a mile I thought. Run some nice lines, and came onto the short ball well for his try. What a shot he put on Mariano to dislodge the ball as well, when he looked a cert to go in. Bring back summer Rugby sharpish too!
