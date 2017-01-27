Joshheff90 wrote: Anyone go to the game and able to give any insight?



Any impressive/disappointing performances to mention?

Typical pre season game really, had that much rotation I don't think we really found any rhythm, parcell looked sharp, would have been nice if the referee let some of his quick tap plays run but constantly pulled it back. Ormenroyd scored then went off injured. The only thing I concluded is that Suttclife should be a loose, think he'd be much better utalised there, but each to their own on that one, depends what you want from your half, Golding looked quite slippery but ran too laterally for my liking. Ward looked strong, Watkins was quiet. Some of our kicking was terrible, would have probably expected more with how we started but as I said, typical pre season, looked just about getting players game time.