loiner81 wrote: Didn't go but.....



Any impressive performances were only to be expected because, you know.. Featherstone.

Any disappointing performances were purely McDermott's fault.



In other news, Cas got walloped by Batley and Leigh smashed Wigan last weekend.

Neither of those results can, in any way, be compared to Leeds' Boxing Day game against Wakefield.



You can lock the thread now lads.



On to Sunday!

You do realise it was the Cas academy team don't you. We are at Saints on Sunday and both coaches have said they will play their strongest 19 bar injured players. Should be a good indicator how the season will go.