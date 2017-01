I think Moon is a good player who happens to play centre rather than a good centre. The reason I wouldn't mind seeing him move is because I think he could do so much more like the two tries he helped set up in the 2015 CCFinal by popping up over on the right hand side and his try in the GF. Think restricting him to just the left edge is a bit of a waste and he can be a threat across the pitch instead of one part of it.