tad rhino wrote: moon was tried at 6 last year in a couple of games and was awful. he's a quality centre. leave him there. I also like sutty as a 13, but I would like to see ward there too

He was tried in one game, and the team responded better. Sutcliffe has had what? 60 games there? And still awful. This is a friendly where we need all options and scenarios tried. Give it a go.