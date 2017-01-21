Another game to tick off before the St. Helens game, reckon we will send a good squad over there. Don't think McGuire, Ferres, Ward will be risked or Galloway.



Golding

Briscoe Moon Watkins Hall

Sutcliffe Burrow

Singleton Parcell Garbutt

Keinhorst JJB

Cuthbertson



Walters Mullally Baldwinson Hallas



With us playing Doncaster on Sunday I'd think that Smith, Oledzki, JJR, Aston, Ormondroyd will play in that game.