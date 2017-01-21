Another game to tick off before the St. Helens game, reckon we will send a good squad over there. Don't think McGuire, Ferres, Ward will be risked or Galloway.
Golding
Briscoe Moon Watkins Hall
Sutcliffe Burrow
Singleton Parcell Garbutt
Keinhorst JJB
Cuthbertson
Walters Mullally Baldwinson Hallas
With us playing Doncaster on Sunday I'd think that Smith, Oledzki, JJR, Aston, Ormondroyd will play in that game.
