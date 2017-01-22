WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: Away day -Castleford

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:27 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5844
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
talksport 2 did a lot of games last season. i assume they will be doing similar this time out
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Away day -Castleford

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:30 pm
cas all the way
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2360
Location: advertising my villa
Sunday afternoons from 3pm BBC Radio Leeds have rugby league commentary for 3 hours until 6pm. Its Like Soccer Saturday on the radio. Features 1 or 2 main games i.e Leeds and Cas or whoever the big clubs are when playing on a sunday plus goes around the grounds of other games including championship and league 1 games. Good to listen to. Can get that online at bbc radio leeds.

The game shouldnt sell out as its a friday night but if you go to castlefordtigers.com 2 week before the game you can buy the tickets online and pick up from the ground before you go in. Very easy to do.

Hope this helps.

Re: Away day -Castleford

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:00 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10370
the artist wrote:
talksport 2 did a lot of games last season. i assume they will be doing similar this time out


I think they only do the Thursday/Friday games that are on Sky though. He's talking about listening to games that aren't on tv. Their coverage has been pretty good though the couple of times I've listened.

Re: Away day -Castleford

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:10 pm
BD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6950
Location: Castleford
Clearwing wrote:
Does Mick Morgan feature?


Only on the DVD recordings unfortunately!

Re: Away day -Castleford

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:11 pm
BD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6950
Location: Castleford
Look that's not enya wrote:
Cas is a great ground if their is a decent away following, and it's not raining.


Unlike a lot of grounds, it's actually unsegregated, so you can stand where you like - in the rain or undercover, whatever takes your fancy. Hope that helps.

Re: Away day -Castleford

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:57 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19614
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
get tickets from the leeds rhinos website now. they post them for next to nothing too

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:05 am
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14655
I thought Cas away was a stupid Thursday night match? Either way won't be the big crowd this year.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:27 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9277
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Gotcha wrote:
I thought Cas away was a stupid Thursday night match? Either way won't be the big crowd this year.


Correct, Thursday 2nd March.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Away day -Castleford

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:08 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2252
Location: Going straight
Wigg'n wrote:
He's on Whippet FM.


I can't speyk.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
