Sunday afternoons from 3pm BBC Radio Leeds have rugby league commentary for 3 hours until 6pm. Its Like Soccer Saturday on the radio. Features 1 or 2 main games i.e Leeds and Cas or whoever the big clubs are when playing on a sunday plus goes around the grounds of other games including championship and league 1 games. Good to listen to. Can get that online at bbc radio leeds.



The game shouldnt sell out as its a friday night but if you go to castlefordtigers.com 2 week before the game you can buy the tickets online and pick up from the ground before you go in. Very easy to do.



Hope this helps.