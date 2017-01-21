WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Away day -Castleford

I am a Scotsman and live just outside Edinburgh but have always been a rabid Rhino from afar for the last 30 years or so, so just not following a winning team. I have a season ticket for the football here (Hearts), but if Superleague is on the telly I always watch or tape all games.

I saw the Rhinos when the magic weekend was held in Murrayfield, and I came down 2/3 years back for my first game at Headingley, even though Hull KR unexpectedly beat us.

I have 2 questions. I am down York way with the Mrs and her mother for a long weekend, and I have spotted the Rhinos are away to Castleford on the Fri. What are my chances of being able to go. Cash or ticket gate ?, sellout ? I am thinking of maybe being able to kill 2 birds with a stone.

Lastly, is there anywhere I can hear any rugby league commentary on the radio ? I have looked and can't find any.

Any advice/help is appreciated.

Cheers

Mike

When Leeds are away at Cas, it's usually a sell out or at least close to one. With it being on a Friday (and probably on TV?) that probably won't be the case, but I would recommend that you buy tickets prior to turning up. You can get them delivered and bought online from the Cas website a few weeks prior to the game.

Most clubs have local BBC radio stations which broadcast commentary (i.e. BBC Radio Leeds, Humberside)- I know however that Cas now have their own radio station which broadcasts all game.

http://rugbyleagueontv.co.uk for all RL radio/TV coverage.

You can buy your tickets online for most clubs through their websites, I'm sure you'll be able to do it that way through either the Leeds or Castleford website, if you do it before the matchday you'll probably get it slightly cheaper too

Thanks guy, some really great advice there.

Just to clarify about the rugby on the radio in general. Are the Rhinos games normally live on the radio? Here rugby league isn't big, but if I could listen to Rhinos games when not on the telly that would be great.

BBC Radio Leeds, and Radio Yorkshire, both cover Leeds games. I think you can access both of them as online stations so you can listen anywhere in the country

