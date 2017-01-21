I am a Scotsman and live just outside Edinburgh but have always been a rabid Rhino from afar for the last 30 years or so, so just not following a winning team. I have a season ticket for the football here (Hearts), but if Superleague is on the telly I always watch or tape all games.



I saw the Rhinos when the magic weekend was held in Murrayfield, and I came down 2/3 years back for my first game at Headingley, even though Hull KR unexpectedly beat us.



I have 2 questions. I am down York way with the Mrs and her mother for a long weekend, and I have spotted the Rhinos are away to Castleford on the Fri. What are my chances of being able to go. Cash or ticket gate ?, sellout ? I am thinking of maybe being able to kill 2 birds with a stone.



Lastly, is there anywhere I can hear any rugby league commentary on the radio ? I have looked and can't find any.



Any advice/help is appreciated.



Cheers



Mike