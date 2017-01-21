SRW1996 Free-scoring winger



Leigh East ARLFC is once again leading the way in looking after its people. The National Conference community club will make history on Saturday 21st January when they become the first North West Amateur Club to perform Heart Screening for their players and members.



East are currently working alongside two organisations, The Adam Lewis Effect (TALE) and Cadiac Risk in the Young (CRY), with the screening being conducted over two days (Saturday 21st January and Saturday 8th April). Over 200 players, coaches, volunteers and members aged 14 – 35 will be screened for any heart abnormalities.



As a club, Leigh East first started discussions along these lines in May 2015 following the sad news that rugby league player Danny Jones had passed away whilst playing the sport he loved. The discussion involved secretaries and committee members at our club. We were reminded that something as tragic as this could happen to any of our players, coaches, volunteers and members and we agreed unanimously to be better prepared if anything could/should occur.



Sport itself does not lead to cardiac arrest but it can trigger a sudden death by aggravating an undetected cardiac abnormality. Every week in the UK at least 12 apparently fit and healthy young people die of undiagnosed heart condition.



Leigh East place paramount importance on the wellbeing of our players, coaches, volunteers and members. We believe that providing this opportunity and making it accessible to so many people is a positive step not just as an amateur rugby league club, but also for our town.



We hope that this demonstrates to both the local community and beyond that Leigh East are a forward thinking club that focus on more than just life on the rugby pitch.



The screening itself will:



- Identify most cardiac abnormalities.

- Raise awareness of symptoms.

- Raise awareness throughout sport of the risk of sudden death syndrome/cardiac arrest.

- Encourage young people to take better care of their heart/health in a broader sense.

- Reassure parents.



In about 1 in every 20 cases of sudden cardiac death and up to 1 in 5 young sudden cardiac deaths, no cause of death can be found.



The Adam Lewis Effect are based in Warrington and were founded in June 2014 after Adam died suddenly. The foundations aim are simple: to raise awareness of Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome and to provide cardiac screening in the hope of preventing death in young people in the North West.



Cardiac Risk in the Young aims to reduce the frequency of young sudden cardiac death. They have a mobile screening team of medically qualifies personnel and will administer the screening on both days.



The RFL are working alongside Lizzie Jones to help promote heart screening and defibrillators to local sports clubs around the country. We are privileged to say that we are fully supported by Lizzie and the benevolent fund. She has already helped us to promote the importance of defibrillators and heart screening to our club and the local community.



