WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today in Leigh

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Today in Leigh

 
Post a reply

Today in Leigh

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:19 am
SRW1996 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 23, 2013 11:25 am
Posts: 1534
http://www.leigheast.org.uk/news/post/l ... eening-day

Leigh East ARLFC is once again leading the way in looking after its people. The National Conference community club will make history on Saturday 21st January when they become the first North West Amateur Club to perform Heart Screening for their players and members.

East are currently working alongside two organisations, The Adam Lewis Effect (TALE) and Cadiac Risk in the Young (CRY), with the screening being conducted over two days (Saturday 21st January and Saturday 8th April). Over 200 players, coaches, volunteers and members aged 14 – 35 will be screened for any heart abnormalities.

As a club, Leigh East first started discussions along these lines in May 2015 following the sad news that rugby league player Danny Jones had passed away whilst playing the sport he loved. The discussion involved secretaries and committee members at our club. We were reminded that something as tragic as this could happen to any of our players, coaches, volunteers and members and we agreed unanimously to be better prepared if anything could/should occur.  

Sport itself does not lead to cardiac arrest but it can trigger a sudden death by aggravating an undetected cardiac abnormality. Every week in the UK at least 12 apparently fit and healthy young people die of undiagnosed heart condition.

Leigh East place paramount importance on the wellbeing of our players, coaches, volunteers and members. We believe that providing this opportunity and making it accessible to so many people is a positive step not just as an amateur rugby league club, but also for our town. 

We hope that this demonstrates to both the local community and beyond that Leigh East are a forward thinking club that focus on more than just life on the rugby pitch.

The screening itself will:

- Identify most cardiac abnormalities.
- Raise awareness of symptoms.
- Raise awareness throughout sport of the risk of sudden death syndrome/cardiac arrest.
- Encourage young people to take better care of their heart/health in a broader sense.
- Reassure parents.

In about 1 in every 20 cases of sudden cardiac death and up to 1 in 5 young sudden cardiac deaths, no cause of death can be found.

The Adam Lewis Effect are based in Warrington and were founded in June 2014 after Adam died suddenly. The foundations aim are simple: to raise awareness of Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome and to provide cardiac screening in the hope of preventing death in young people in the North West. 

Cardiac Risk in the Young aims to reduce the frequency of young sudden cardiac death. They have a mobile screening team of medically qualifies personnel and will administer the screening on both days.

The RFL are working alongside Lizzie Jones to help promote heart screening and defibrillators to local sports clubs around the country. We are privileged to say that we are fully supported by Lizzie and the benevolent fund. She has already helped us to promote the importance of defibrillators and heart screening to our club and the local community.

It has taken our club a great deal of time and preparation to arrange and lead up to the screening days. We have fundraised over £5,600 and with the help from TALE the remaining £1,400 will be added to make the £7,000 target. We then as a club over time will be generating the money donated by TALE and giving it to them in order to enable another heart screening day in the North West.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bent&Bongser, Budgiezilla, Jboyleigh, maurice, never a dull moment, SRW1996, TV BOY and 120 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,507,9721,75675,7034,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  