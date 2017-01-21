WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Geoff Toovey confirmed as new Bradford coach

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:47 am
http://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/38692702

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:55 pm
Sums up the current state of the game in this country in a nutshell.
Re: Geoff Toovey confirmed as new Bradford coach

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:58 pm
Leaguefan wrote:
Sums up the current state of the game in this country in a nutshell.


So which 2 nd tier club in Aussie has 6,000+ season ticket holders that attend every game ?
Re: Geoff Toovey confirmed as new Bradford coach

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:05 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
So which 2 nd tier club in Aussie has 6,000+ season ticket holders that attend every game ?



Gubby,i luv your persistence with this question. :D :CLAP: :CLAP:
Re: Geoff Toovey confirmed as new Bradford coach

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:46 pm
Cokey wrote:
Gubby,i luv your persistence with this question. :D :CLAP: :CLAP:


I'll keep asking , he'll probably keep ignoring :wink:
Re: Geoff Toovey confirmed as new Bradford coach

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:50 pm
It's boring as feck. Stop derailing every thread ffs.

Re: Geoff Toovey confirmed as new Bradford coach

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:53 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
It's boring as feck. Stop derailing every thread ffs.



Oh get to bed and sober up. :)

Last edited by Cokey on Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:55 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Geoff Toovey confirmed as new Bradford coach

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:54 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
It's boring as feck. Stop derailing every thread ffs.


Why is it derailing every thread ? , what contribution does Leaguefan make with his constant negative opinion on everything ? , does he engage in discussion ever ?

He made a statement on page 9 of the season ticket thread , I'm just asking him to give an answer to a simple question
Re: Geoff Toovey confirmed as new Bradford coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 1:32 am
GUBRATS wrote:
Why is it derailing every thread ? , what contribution does Leaguefan make with his constant negative opinion on everything ? , does he engage in discussion ever ?

He made a statement on page 9 of the season ticket thread , I'm just asking him to give an answer to a simple question


If he hasn't given you an answer to your question on that thread then he probably won't be giving you an answer on this thread either. Just out of interest, what have you brought to this thread?

On to Toovey, he's a good coach, but I'm not sure how much he'll engage with Championship rugby, I suspect that they'll also be getting an experienced championship coach in to work with his as his assistant. We've all seen what overspending has done to bradford in the past decade and I reckon they're going down the same route again. Overspending and pinning their hopes and finances on progression

