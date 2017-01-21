You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.

If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?

Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )

I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )

"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )

Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )

If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)