Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:23 am
Huddersfield1895
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1133
http://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/38691788

Re: Red Devils sign Carney

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:10 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7048
Two convictions since his last visa was turned down. Known to associate with a convicted drug smuggler- Let's see what a state the system is in....
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Red Devils sign Carney

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:22 am
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5933
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
http://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/38691788


Why do we need a thread about this? Do you work for the BBC or something?

Re: Red Devils sign Carney

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:48 am
TheButcher
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2003 4:01 pm
Posts: 5383
Always fun to see opposition fans making a point to play-down and ridicule a signing by a competing club. When the same people would be out of man size tissues if their club had signed the same player.

Most tribal.
...Diagnosing SBD (Sporting Bipolar Disorder) since 2003...
Negs bringing down the tone of your forum? Keyboard Bell-endery tiresome? Embarrassed by some of your own fans?
Then you need...
TheButcher
I must be STOPPED!!
Vice Chairman of The Scarlet Turkey Clique
Grand Wizard Shill of Nibiru Prime & Dark Globe Champion
Chairman of 'The Neil Barker School for gifted Clowns'
"A Local Forum. For Local People"

Re: Red Devils sign Carney

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 1:52 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7048
TheButcher wrote:
Always fun to see opposition fans making a point to play-down and ridicule a signing by a competing club. When the same people would be out of man size tissues if their club had signed the same player.

Most tribal.


We did sign the same player......
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Red Devils sign Carney

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:18 pm
Dr Chim Richalds
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 16, 2003 4:29 pm
Posts: 3573
Location: Keeping my head down the wrong side of Fiddlers Ferry..
TheButcher wrote:
Always fun to see opposition fans making a point to play-down and ridicule a signing by a competing club. When the same people would be out of man size tissues if their club had signed the same player.

Most tribal.


You genuinely can't see why some people might be a bit sceptical about this signing?
Image

Re: Red Devils sign Carney

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:29 pm
Cripesginger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 1289
TheButcher wrote:
Always fun to see opposition fans making a point to play-down and ridicule a signing by a competing club. When the same people would be out of man size tissues if their club had signed the same player.

Most tribal.


Or they could just think a serial offender who the NRL have banned is bad for the game. Perhaps all you can see, or want to see, is tribalism. Others may have different criteria.

Re: Red Devils sign Carney

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:31 pm
Cripesginger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 1289
jools wrote:
Two convictions since his last visa was turned down. Known to associate with a convicted drug smuggler- Let's see what a state the system is in....


I saw the photo (on Bali?) with a once convicted smuggler. Do you have a link explaining the association rather than 'posing for a photo'? Cheers.

