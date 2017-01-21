WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Road to Avoiding Relegation 2017

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net The Road to Avoiding Relegation 2017

 
Post a reply

Re: The Road to Avoiding Relegation 2017

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:42 am
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 664
6-8 good signings will make a big difference. All new players will at least be fit as they will have been training elswhere.
We don't need big names. Look at when we got such as Pitts. A hand full of that quality + good coaching and great motivation and we should be able to put out a decent 17.
Expect relegation but cheer every win is my attitude.
I too think we need to get to within 5 points of 10th by the end of 23 rounds.
Then do a Wakey and bring in 2-3 quality players and win 4-5 of the play-offs.
We do have a chance and who knows, it could end up being a very interesting season.

Re: The Road to Avoiding Relegation 2017

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:09 pm
Micky the Pikey User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:22 pm
Posts: 9
Location: Caravan
Pumpetypump wrote:
I agree with all that. People surely need to get their head around the unpalatable truth that as it stands we are probably as good as relegated. If we put the 150-0 loss at rovers behind us and nick a win against Rochdale then we can perhaps start to entertain a vague hope.


150-0 come on, it wont be that one-way will it.

I thought it'd be nearer 148-2

Re: The Road to Avoiding Relegation 2017

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:20 pm
fifty50 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 166
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
I'm not sure if the Challenge Cup run has been factored in. Historically the Semi Final and Final has affected our performances and we could easily lose a couple the weeks before and after we paly those matches.
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!

Re: The Road to Avoiding Relegation 2017

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:29 pm
Terry Price's knee Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 25
paulwalker71 wrote:
I do think people have to come down from the euphoria of actually having a club, and inject a bit of realism into our plight.

When Leon was on the RHP show the other night he said that this was by far the worst pre-season he'd had in 20 years, in fact it had been like having 'no pre season'. His assessment was that 'we are miles off' - by which I took to mean that the fitness levels, skills, set moves, conditioning etc were way, way short of where we'd expect to be at this point.

Some people seem to be expecting us to run HKR close and then start winning against Rochdale the following week. I just don't see that happening. I think HKR will - and, frankly, should - absolutely annihilate us, and I expect us to lose to Rochdale and Swinton in the games that follow.

Rochdale are a well-drilled unit who will have that early season fervour of a newly promoted team. They'll target the game at Odsal as a mini Cup Final, from their viewpoint, and I fully expect them to play out of their skins against 'former WCC winners the Bradford Bulls'. By contrast we have lost almost all of our better players, and any new players will need time to gel.

I hope that, should we still be on -12 after four of five games, people won't panic or - even worse - start turning on the team. It's going to take time. I expect Toovey to pull it round as the season progresses, but it won't happen in three or four weeks.


I've got to agree with those sentiments. I couldn't get to Hudders yesterday but by all accounts the players, staff and supporters did a magnificent job in the circumstances. I can't wait to go down Lawkholme Lane next Sunday to see how we tackle the Puddycats. That might give us a better idea of the road ahead of us.

Re: The Road to Avoiding Relegation 2017

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:53 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3608
Location: Hornsea
Whilst I agree that Leon knows a damn site more about pro rugby than me it needs to be borne in mind that I don't think he has ever experienced life in the Championship so may not be upto speed with standards in a PT league.

Re: The Road to Avoiding Relegation 2017

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:56 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2638
Location: Shipley, Bradford
rugbyreddog wrote:
Whilst I agree that Leon knows a damn site more about pro rugby than me it needs to be borne in mind that I don't think he has ever experienced life in the Championship so may not be upto speed with standards in a PT league.


Agree with this. 3-4 years ago it would have been a walk in the park for a FT team in the Champ. Different ball game now. It's hell of a lot more competitive nowadays!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: The Road to Avoiding Relegation 2017

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:15 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3608
Location: Hornsea
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Agree with this. 3-4 years ago it would have been a walk in the park for a FT team in the Champ. Different ball game now. It's hell of a lot more competitive nowadays!

Don't get me wrong, I know how hard a task we have in front of us. I was just suggesting that whilst this is Leon's worst pre-season he hasn't experienced CH football before and that most of the teams we will be fighting for survival with will not be full time. (Although at this stage I don't know how many of our players are. Come to think of it I don't even know WHO most of our players are.)

Re: The Road to Avoiding Relegation 2017

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:25 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2638
Location: Shipley, Bradford
rugbyreddog wrote:
Don't get me wrong, I know how hard a task we have in front of us. I was just suggesting that whilst this is Leon's worst pre-season he hasn't experienced CH football before and that most of the teams we will be fighting for survival with will not be full time. (Although at this stage I don't know how many of our players are. Come to think of it I don't even know WHO most of our players are.)


I know how hard it will be too, huge season ahead of us in terms of how our future looks. Yeah it's his worst but even so 3-4 years ago he could have had the worst pre-season ever but with a FT team it still would have been easy. But this year will be so difficult due to the reason you suggested. Survival. And we are bang smack in the middle of that :/
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Aldy, AndyMc88, BD20Cougar, BeechwoodBull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, colly226, Creedy Bull, daveyz999, exiledbull, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, HuddsRL5, ifallwerelikemumby, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, jumbercules, Nelson, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, thepimp007, Toga, unknownlegend, vbfg, Wildthing and 447 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,508,9371,86575,7064,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  