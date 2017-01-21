|
Sensei-Bull wrote:
I can't even begin to try to predict the outcome of this season's games until I know what our team is? Only Leon has been confirmed. Until I see a competitive squad on paper then I'm assuming that we'll lose every game.
Yeah, that would help better estimate our odds.
As I said on another thread, we've got at least 6 new names to add to the team so let's wait for that and see if any white knights come charging in to save us from a relegation scrap
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:24 am
With the players who have not left and will presumably resign we will not win games. The current group of players hardly offers a pack of forwards. I'm hoping that new, quality players will come in, I hope that is why Toovey signed up. So if we keep the current crop and don't add significantly we will struggle in every game. I remember Swinton pushing us all the way in the tin pot shield last year in a side including Chisholm, O'Brien Welham and Moss
Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:31 am
I think the thing that could stand us in a bit better stead is the fact we have Championship hardened players nto SL prima donnas who expect to walk over part time teams. From the list, Campbell, Mendeika, Roche, Magrin, Foster, Macani all played extensive games in this league. A couple of ours will have had a good couple of years to adapt plus Phil Joseph is a rough and ready player. A lot of the time in this league for clubs in our position (meaning staving off relegation) its about the fight, if what has been said about Toovey is true that players will run through brick walls for him I think a few of our current squad will be more equipped than our previous to deal with the fight thats going to be needed
Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:31 am
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I think the vast majority of us think we will stay up. Be pretty funny if we beat KR first up though! ...
If we beat KR first up I'll give you the shirt off my back
Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:41 am
We can beat anybody, but we need to have see consistent results and not just one offs. That will be up to the coaching staff to get that out of them.
Who would have thought Oldham would have turned KR over, Dews over us, Toulouse and Leigh.
